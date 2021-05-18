House GOP Leadership Recommends Members Oppose 1/6 Commission Bill a Day Before Vote

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise sent out an email to Republicans Tuesday recommending they vote against the bill to establish a January 6th commission.

A House committee announced a bipartisan deal on the commission last week, and some Republicans like Liz Cheney have publicly said they support it.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he opposes it earlier Tuesday. Politico reported that “as of Monday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was not whipping for or against the bill.”

Now Scalise has sent out an email stating, “Leadership recommends a NO vote.”

One of the things the email objects to is that the commission is focused on the Capitol riots, and not “the political violence leading up to and following the attack on the 6th, including the June 2017 shooting at the Republican Congressional baseball practice, and the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021.”

It also says the proposed legislation “could interfere with and ultimately undermine ongoing prosecutorial efforts.”

NEW: House GOP Whip Steve Scalise tells House Republicans to vote NO on the Jan. 6 commission: pic.twitter.com/5eKn06QboV — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 18, 2021

One thing the commission would likely look into is the call McCarthy had with then-President Donald Trump on January 6th. Cheney said McCarthy should testify and “wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]