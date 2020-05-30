Huffington Post reporter Christopher Mathias, donning press credentials around his neck, reportedly was arrested Saturday night in New York while covering demonstrations in the city.

Confirmed that this is @huffpost reporter @letsgomathias getting arrested — I didn’t catch when they first apprehended him but it was incredibly violent. His press badge is clearly visible. pic.twitter.com/ob3FvEzkiK — Phoebe Leila Barghouty (@PLBarghouty) May 31, 2020

A statement posted to Twitter by The Huffington Post demanded that the New York Police Department release Mathias immediately.

“We are extremely alarmed that our reporter Chris Mathias has apparently been taken into NYPD custody while doing his job as a journalist. We demand that he be released immediately,” the statement read.

We are extremely alarmed that our reporter Chris Mathias (@letsgomathias) has apparently been taken into NYPD custody while doing his job as a journalist. We demand that he be released immediately. CC: @NYPDnews @NYCMayor @NewYorkStateAG — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 31, 2020

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer following Mathias’ arrest also tweeted support for the reporter – while urging NYPD to “release him immediately.”

.@letsgomathias is a great reporter and a great guy. NYPD needs to release him immediately. https://t.co/8b7TN4yhXj — Will Sommer (@willsommer) May 31, 2020

.@letsgomathias is our friend and colleague and is one of the most professional field reporters out there. If you have any information about the arrest or the precinct he’s at, reach out. https://t.co/Im8iVTYMdK — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) May 31, 2020

Well congrats NYPD, you just arrested the nicest man on the planet with his press pass clearly hanging from his neck. Let him go. https://t.co/nwjgeZIgOu — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 31, 2020

Prior to his arrest by police, Mathias tweeted out numerous videos of the scene in Brooklyn, New York.

We got a dumpster fire and another cop car on fire in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/hHHL19uN8S — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) May 31, 2020

Cop in white shirt gets angry starts pushing barricade at protesters pic.twitter.com/WeAr1jcDWz — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) May 31, 2020

UPDATE 12:10 a.m.: An outpouring of support from reporters and editors was shared on Twitter following Mathias’ arrest.

Chris is the ultimate professional, a stellar reporter and just a genuinely nice guy. This is terrible for so many reasons. https://t.co/WeiCwiXtLf — Paige Lavender (@paigelav) May 31, 2020

Absolutely outrageous. And not just because Chris is my colleague. They arrest reporters so *you* won’t know what’s happening. And to send *you* a message: If they’ll lock up press in plain view of everyone, they’re telling you that *you’re* definitely not safe from them. https://t.co/7CDGgiMPHJ — Jeffrey Young (@JeffYoung) May 31, 2020

This is @letsgomathias Christopher Mathias with @HuffPost. He is a reporter – and a very good one at that https://t.co/o0Qz1tS02F — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) May 31, 2020

horrible. Chris is a pro. WTF is going on?? https://t.co/qSvEtnmnM4 — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 31, 2020

Chris is a dogged, empathetic reporter and this is completely outrageous. Release @letsgomathias so he can keep reporting and we can benefit from his work. https://t.co/RKZalan2yi — Hillary Frey (@hilella) May 31, 2020

Glad to work at a place that has reporters’ backs. Wish they didn’t have to do it again. Free @letsgomathias. https://t.co/xYfXbnpkLP — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 31, 2020

