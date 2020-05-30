comScore

Huff Post Reporter Arrested In NYC During Protests, Press Pass Clearly Visible Around His Neck

By Zachary PetrizzoMay 30th, 2020, 11:43 pm

Huffington Post reporter Christopher Mathias, donning press credentials around his neck, reportedly was arrested Saturday night in New York while covering demonstrations in the city.

A statement posted to Twitter by The Huffington Post demanded that the New York Police Department release Mathias immediately.

“We are extremely alarmed that our reporter Chris Mathias has apparently been taken into NYPD custody while doing his job as a journalist. We demand that he be released immediately,” the statement read.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer following Mathias’ arrest also tweeted support for the reporter – while urging NYPD to “release him immediately.”

Prior to his arrest by police, Mathias tweeted out numerous videos of the scene in Brooklyn, New York.

UPDATE 12:10 a.m.: An outpouring of support from reporters and editors was shared on Twitter following Mathias’ arrest.

 

