‘I Did Not Believe It for One Second’: Hannity Testifies Under Oath He Didn’t Buy Trump Election Fraud Claim

Sean Hannity testified under oath in a deposition that he did not believe former President Donald Trump’s claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 election, according to a piece published by the New York Times on Wednesday.

The Fox News host responded to a question about allegations made by Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor who represented Trump in election-related lawsuits. Trump falsely claimed the election was rigged against him. Powell alleged that states that used voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems were rife with fraud.

She reiterated the claim on Hannity’s Fox News program on Nov. 30, 2020, a couple of weeks after the election was called for Joe Biden. Powell stated there had been “corruption all across the country, in countless districts.”

Trump has baselessly alleged the voting machines “deleted” votes for him and in some cases “switched” votes for him to Biden.

Dominion is suing Fox News for defamation and is seeking $1.6 billion in restitution. The company is also suing Powell.

The Times reported:

At the center of this imagined plot were machines from Dominion Voting Systems, which Ms. Powell claimed ran an algorithm that switched votes for Mr. Trump to votes for Joseph R. Biden Jr. Dominion machines, she insisted, were being used “to trash large batches of votes.” Mr. Hannity interrupted her with a gentle question that had been circulating among election deniers, despite a lack of supporting proof: Why were Democrats silencing whistle blowers who could prove this fraud? Did Mr. Hannity believe any of this? “I did not believe it for one second.” That was the answer Mr. Hannity gave, under oath, in a deposition in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, according to information disclosed in a court hearing on Wednesday. The hearing was called to address several issues that need to be resolved before the case heads for a jury trial, which the judge has scheduled to begin in April.

The paper went on to say that Hannity’s testimony “is among the strongest evidence yet to emerge publicly that some Fox employees knew that what they were broadcasting was false.”

Lawyers for Dominion argued in court on Wednesday that “not a single Fox witness” has substantiated the allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“Many of the highest-ranking Fox people have admitted under oath that they never believed the Dominion lies,” said one attorney.

Another lawyer for Dominion said the company had evidence that Fox News tried to stop Powell via the Trump White House from spreading her election fraud claims:

Another previously unknown detail emerged on Wednesday about what was going on inside the Fox universe in those frantic weeks after the election. A second lawyer representing Dominion, Justin Nelson, told Judge Davis about evidence obtained by Dominion showing that an employee of the Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, had tried to intervene with the White House to stop Ms. Powell. According to Mr. Nelson, that employee called the fraud claims “outlandish” and pressed Mr. Trump’s staff to get rid of Ms. Powell, who was advising the president on filing legal challenges to the results.

Fox News declined to comment to the Times and Mediaite.

