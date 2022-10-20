White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blew off Daily Caller White House Correspondent Diana Glebova after she asked if President Joe Biden wants “more migrants to come to Delaware?”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to promise he will expand his migrant stunt to Delaware.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, Glebova took up the topic of governors like DeSantis and Greg Abbott sending migrants to locations that they see as politically meaningful, and Jean-Pierre appeared to lose patience with the conservative outlet’s reporter when her followup question connected to Biden’s home state:

DAILY CALLER’S DIANA GLEBOVA: Thank you, Karine. You have condemned governors sending migrants through various cities across the country. But where should officials that are overwhelmed by the number of migrants coming into their cities and into their shelters — where should they send the migrants? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, we have said many times before there’s a process — a legal process, and that we are willing to work with cities who are dealing with this issue. What we have seen from governors is that they are using –using migrants as a political tool. And that’s not the way to do it. And they’re sending migrants — as we’ve seen the last several months — the last several weeks, they’re sending migrants without letting city — city officials know and without letting the federal government know. And what they do is they call TV news stations to be there to capture this moment and use it as a political stunt. And so, we are — we will continue to call that out. But we are willing — we are willing and open to work with cities that are dealing with this issue, as we have done with New York City, as we have done with Washington, D.C., and other — and other cities as well. DAILY CALLER’S DIANA GLEBOVA: But does President Biden want more migrants to come to Delaware? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I don’t even understand that question. But I’ll move on.

Ms. Glebova and her outlet complained about the exchange on Twitter, and connected Glebova’s status as an immigrant to Jean-Pierre’s dismissal of the question.

Watch above via The White House.

