‘I Don’t Want To Seem Like I’m Attacking You But…’ Don Lemon Goes Hard at GOP Guest’s ‘Shock’ Defense of Walker Abortion Snafu

CNN’s Don Lemon went hard at Republican CNN analyst Alice Stewart for saying she still supports Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker and waving away his abortion scandal as a “personal issue.”

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight, Lemon empaneled Stewart and Biden official-turned-CNN analyst Ashley Allison to discuss the latest bombshell development in Walker’s abortion scandal. Minutes earlier, news broke that the woman who claims Walker paid for her abortion revealed that she is also the mother of one of Walker’s children.

Lemon played Walker’s denial, then asked Stewart, “Do you believe him now, and can you still support him?”

Stewart delivered a lengthy “yes” reply in which she repeatedly referred to Walker’s abortion scandal as a “personal” matter, which shocked Lemon and Allison because that’s a key underpinning of abortion rights advocacy, that abortion is a personal decision:

LEMON: Okay, listen, this is what I’m trying to wrap my head around. I said to you last night, you’re putting me in an uncomfortable position because I don’t want to seem like I’m attacking you, but I’m just — this is what you said to me over the last, I don’t know, seven years we’ve been covering Trump —

STEWART: Right.

LEMON: — that abortion was the issue that made you hold your nose to support Trump through all of his antics. So now abortion is no longer important?

STEWART: It is very important. It is extremely important to me. When you hear Herschel Walker, his position on abortion, he is against abortion. And I believe —

LEMON: He can’t be. He paid for it.

STEWART: I’m talking about, when — well, if he takes the oath to be a U.S. senator, he has vowed to protect the sanctity of life, and he will vow to continue to fight against abortion. Those are the policies that he will represent as a politician.

LEMON: Roe v. Wade has already been overturned, Alice.

STEWART: Exactly, but I am talking about the emphasis to push for the sanctity of life, and that is an issue that is important to him. I trust that he will do so as a politician —

LEMON: I don’t understand. How you can say it’s important to him when he allegedly, according to this woman, and we all can believe what we want to believe, right, his son believes that he did, the woman is saying that he did, how can you believe in the sanctity of life if you are encouraging and paying for a woman to have an abortion? Is that not the exact opposite of —

STEWART: I hear exactly what you’re saying in terms of what he does personally, what he has done personally in his life, may or may not have done personally in his life, and what he has vowed to the voters of Georgia to do politically from a political standpoint.

Many voters support him. The campaign has raised half a million dollars since the story came out. So, that just goes to show that there’s a lot of voters that will continue to put their money behind him because they would rather look at the policies that he will represent as opposed to —

LEMON: I think everyone who is sitting here is, honestly, is shocked that you’re saying that, and then everyone in the studio, I think, is shocked, but go on, sorry.

ASHLEY ALLISON, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: You continue to say a personal decision. And that’s exactly why it should be a personal decision for a woman to decide what she wants to do with her body, and why Herschel Walker should not then pass legislation for a national abortion ban, which he would try to do if elected.

The hypocrisy is disgusting. We are talking about the top leaders in our country. And he’s lying. I believe this woman. I believe people. I believe survivors.

And it’s not just personal to him. He is now dragging an entire family into this. A woman who he had a child with, that child now knows part of a story that maybe they did not know. And pretty soon, that child will be. What about family values there?

At some point, we don’t have to agree on policy, but at some point, right is right and wrong is wrong. And it’s just getting to a point where — like my heart is racing right now. I just feel so hypocritical that we say that this is a personal issue. But then when other people who will support abortion say it’s a personal issue, no, no, no.