Christian Walker’s Four Word Response to Report Hershel Walker Paid Mother of His Child to Get an Abortion

Christian Walker pulled the proverbial knife out on Herschel Walker again in light of the latest revelation from his father’s abortion bombshell.

The son of the Georgia Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate drew massive media intrigue in the past week for his response to The Daily Beast’s explosive reporting about his dad. Now that the outlet has updated its October surprise to connect Mr. Walker to the scandal even more directly, Christian took to Twitter on Wednesday night with an apparent recommendation for his father.

Wear a condom, damn. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 6, 2022

Let’s recap:

Mr. Walker has been running for the Senate on a pro-life stance that condemns abortion under any circumstances. That position came under major scrutiny when The Daily Beast published a story on an ex-girlfriend of Walker’s who produced evidence to suggest he impregnated her years ago, then paid for her to have an abortion.

Walker’s Senate campaign already vexed political observers between his domestic violence history, false statements, and questions over his grasp on the issues. Still, the abortion story adds a new dimension to the previous reporting on how Walker secretly had children with multiple different women. To make things more serious, the Beast updated its reporting and said that Walker had a child with the woman claiming he paid her for the abortion.

As the story transpired, Christian Walker has been ripping his father’s behavior apart on social media, portraying him as a violent, lying political hypocrite. Mr. Walker declined to respond to the core of his son’s remarks, and Republicans have re-affirmed their support for him despite the hypocrisy.

