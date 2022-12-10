‘I Had To Do It!’ Fauci Tells Chris Wallace All The Trump Disinfo He Debunked To Become ‘Public Enemy Number One Of The Far Right’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace got an earful from infectious disease honcho Dr. Anthony Fauci on the misinformation former President Donald Trump spread, and the “enmity” Trump’s fans sent Fauci’s way when he debunked it.

Wallace interviewed Fauci for the final batch of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace this season, and cut right to the chase when he asked Fauci point-blank “What do you think of Donald Trump?”

Fauci side-stepped that blunt inquiry, but opened up to a slightly more focused question — “What do you think of him from a public health standpoint?”:

WALLACE: What do you think of Donald Trump? FAUCI: Well, I don’t want to get into the politics of it. So it is irrelevant what I think of Donald Trump, WALLACE: What do you think of him from a public health standpoint? FAUCI: Well, as you know, I had difficulty in that administration. Because what was happening is that it became very clear that things were being said, by the President, those around him which were just not based on any scientific fact and data. In fact, it was contrary to what the data was showing. And I you know, I felt very uncomfortable about having to publicly get up at the White House press room, and being put on the spot to directly disagree with the President. I have such a great deal of respect for the office of the presidency that it just made me very uncomfortable, but I had to do it, Chris, because I couldn’t stand there and be complicit in saying hydroxychloroquine works when it doesn’t, you know, bleach works. It doesn’t. The virus is going to go away like magic. It’s not. And when I did that, I created this this growing enmity against me by those around him and those who are associated with him. And that’s how I evolved essentially, in the, you know, public enemy number one of the far right, which I did not desire to be put in that position. But in order to maintain my own scientific and personal integrity, and most importantly, fulfill my responsibility to the American public, I had to do that. And now there are consequences to that you don’t get up and, you know, publicly have to criticize and disagree with someone who has such a very strong following. And that’s why I find myself in the position I’m in right now.

