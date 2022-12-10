‘Ain’t Meant for People Who Don’t Already Have Money’: First Gen Z Congressman Can’t Find DC Housing, AOC Tries Coming to the Rescue

Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost (D-FL) announced this week he was denied an apartment in Washington D.C. over bad credit, blasting the city as overpriced in a thread that got the attention of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY).

“Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” the 25-year-old politician tweeted. “This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money.”

Frost said he earned his bad credit while getting into debt running for Congress and mentioned Ocasio Cortez went through a similar situation in 2018.

“@AOC went through something similar in 2018 and it’s still a problem! I also recognize that I’m speaking from a point of privilege cause in 2 years time, my credit will be okay because of my new salary that starts next year. We have to do better for the whole country,” he tweeted.

Frost told The Washington Post the housing he applied for was roughly a mile away from the Capitol and he lost a $50 application fee after being denied.

Ocasio Cortez responded to Frost’s thread, claiming “these systems are built for people who can lean on wealth.”

“Been there. This is one of many ways Congress structures itself to exclude and push out the few working class people who *do* get elected,” she wrote. “These systems are built for people who can lean on wealth.”

In another tweet, Frost called running for office “very inaccessible,” saying he could not hold a full-time job while he was campaigning for office.

“Last year, I was houseless for a month in Orlando because I was priced out of my home & couldn’t find affordable rent. I spent hundreds on application fees to just get denied because I didn’t have a full time job as a candidate. Running for office is very inaccessible,” he tweeted.

