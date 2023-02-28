‘I May Be A White Boy, But I’m Not Stupid!’ Biden Draws Laughs At White House Black History Event

President Joe Biden drew laughs at a Black History Month event by name-checking the “Divine Nine” and giving thanks to the Black leader who was instrumental in delivering him the White House, Rep. James Clyburn.

While Biden’s potential rivals lean in on culture war issues that include the ways in which Black history is taught, the president closed out Black History Month with a celebration at the White House, during which he joked with the crowd about the power that resides in HBCUs, the political debt he owes Clyburn, and more while also stressing the diversity within his administration and delivering the message that “Black history matters”:

(S)pecial thanks to members of the most diverse administration in history who are here — the most diverse administration. Right, Jim? (Laughter.) Jim Clyburn. I tell you what, man. By the way, I wouldn’t be standing here without Jim. (Applause.)

And thanks to the members of Congress who are here, starting with the first Black party leader in Congress in our nation’s history, Hakeem Jeffries. He’s here in spite of the fact when he ran the first time, I campaigned for him. (Laughter.) (Inaudible.)

And the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Steven Horsford. Steven, where are you? (Applause.) I campaigned for him, too. I don’t know what this means. They don’t talk to me anymore, though. I’m only kidding.

And the civil rights and business leaders who are here today.

And, by the way, I’ve worked a long time with the presidents of my home state HBCU, Delaware State. (Applause.) Now, I — by the way, you said you played basketball. I want to introduce you to an All-American. Come here, pal. (Laughter.)

(The President invites Ted Blunt to the stage.)

See this guy here? (Applause.) He’s better than Tiny Archibald. This guy is — first-team, all- — — not a joke. Not a joke. He would have been playing pro ball, except his feet got flatter when he got older. (Laughter.)

His one daughter ran my office in Delaware for a long time. The reason I’m here. And his second daughter here happens to be the Congressman from the state of Delaware. (Applause.)

But this guy — not only can he play ball, the reason his daughters have this kind of, I don’t know, spark to change the world is because he did that too. So, anyway, I wanted to —

MR. BLUNT: Thank you, sir.

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, pal. Good to see you. (Applause.)

You know, I know — I know real power when I see it: the Divine Nine. (Applause.) We’re honored to have presidents — all the presidents here tonight. I want to thank you for the — and, by the way, you know I’m not — I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid. (Laughter.) I know where the power is. I know where the po- — you think I’m joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine. (Laughter.) And that’s why I spent so much time at Delaware State, campaigning and organizing my campaign in Delaware.

But all the presidents are here. I think we’re — I know — I don’t think, I know we are the first administration in history to not only ha- — and to have all the presidents here at one time, but we have a permanent officer here for the Divine Nine. (Applause.)

But I got worried. We got so many damn guys working with me from Morgan State. Morgan men. (Applause.) I’m a little worried about it. Anyway — I’m not going to get in the middle of that. (Laughter.) I shouldn’t kid about — I should know better. I should know better.

Look, folks, I also want to thank the marching band of Virginia State University. (Applause.) They welcomed you all as you entered the White House.

And, of course, thanks to DuWayne, who you just heard from. DuWayne, I’m sure you didn’t have a chance to check out Delaware State before Howard. (Laughter.) But Howard is okay. I mean, Howard is a good school. I just — (laughter) —

By the way, I’m the only guy — for all of the power in this room, I’m the only guy who had the president of a Divine Nine school work for him — (laughter) — for years. And he got his doctorate while he was doing — working for me. And then he went off and became a president. What the hell did he want to do that for? I don’t know. (Laughter.)

But, anyway, all kidding aside, I want — you know, you may be President one day. Here’s the one commitment I want from you. And that is, when they say, “Joe Biden is out in the waiting room,” you promise me you will not say, “Joe who?” (Laughter.) Deal? All right. (Applause.)

As — as he just — DuWayne just referenced, he recently — we recently hosted a screening of the movie “Till.” We hosted the screening because it’s important to say from the White House for the entire country to hear: History matters. History matters. And Black history matters.