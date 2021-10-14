‘I Promise to Never Run Against You’: Book Trump Signed For Rudy Giuliani Sells For $54K at Auction

A book signed by former President Donald Trump for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was sold in an auction on Wednesday night for more than $54,000, according to a tweet by The Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

The signed copy of The America We Deserve, written by Trump and Dave Shiflett and published in January 2000, was sold at an auction hosted by Boston-based RR Auction for $54,143, according to Rovell.

Book that Donald Trump autographed for Rudy Giuliani, with colorful inscription; sold tonight for $54,143 at @RRAuction. pic.twitter.com/yND1uPvXCm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 14, 2021

“January 2000 – To Rudy – The best mayor N.Y.C. has ever had! I promise never to run against you,” wrote Trump, followed by his autograph.

