‘I Think We Have To Move On’: Jen Psaki Shuts Down Newsmax Reporter in Tense Exchange on Covid Therapy

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cut off right-wing Newsmax correspondent Emerald Robinson after a tense exchange about the distribution of a lifesaving COVID-19 therapy.

At Psaki’s last briefing, Robinson tried to cut in during another reporter’s questioning, but Psaki cut her off by promising “I’ll go to you next, Emerald.”

True to her word, Psaki called on Robinson next, and a tense exchange over the distribution of monoclonal antibodies ensued, with Psaki cutting Robinson off in the end:

ROBINSON: So speaking of the waning efficacy of vaccines, I do have another question about the President’s COVID plan. He promised on September 9th that he was going to send 50 percent more supply of monoclonal antibodies to states, yet the Biden administration is cutting supplies in red states by 50 percent.

So, for example, you know, in Florida, they were expecting to get 70,000 doses this week, which they say they need. They’re only getting 30,000 doses.

And this is not just for unvaccinated people. In South Florida, half the people who are seeking this treatment are fully vaccinated. So why is the Biden administration cutting these supplies?

MS. PSAKI: That’s not accurate, so let me give you the accurate information. First of all, we are increasing our distribution this month by 50 percent. In early August, we were distributing an average of 100,000 doses per week. Now we’re shipping an average of 150,000 doses per week.

Over the last month, though — and one thing that I think people need to understand for clarity — facts — I know you like facts — is that monoclonal antibodies are lifesaving therapies that are used after infection to prevent more severe outcomes.

So, clearly, the way to protect people and save more lives is to get them vaccinated so that they don’t get the — COVID to begin with.

But over the last month, given the rise in cases due to the Delta variant and the lower number of vaccination rates in some of these states — like Florida, like Texas — just seven states are making up 70 percent of the orders.

Our supply is not unlimited, and we believe it should be equitable —

ROBINSON: But there has —

MS. PSAKI: — across states across the country. Do you —

ROBINSON: But there have been no reports of a lack of supply, so why cut them to those states only if there’s no reports of a lack of supply?

MS. PSAKI: I think our role as the — as the government overseeing the entire country is to be equitable in how we distribute. We’re not going to give a greater percentage to Florida over Oklahoma, nor do I think are you suggesting that.

I think we have to move on.