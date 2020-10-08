On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci described a Regeneron drug as a promising treatment for the coronavirus after it seemed to help President Donald Trump with his recovery — though pointed out that it is not close to a proven cure.

During his interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Fauci acknowledged that Trump looks good despite his coronavirus diagnosis, yet warned that a “reversal” remains possible. Fauci was also asked to sort through Trump’s claim to be over the disease, and that Regeneron is a “cure” instead of a therapeutic.

“Regarding the antibody that he received, it’s a monoclonal antibody,” Fauci explained “The preliminary data from those antibodies are favorable. I think it’s a reasonably good chance that the antibody that he received, the Regeneron antibody, made a significant difference in a positive way in his course.”

Fauci continued to insist its too early to call Regeneron a cure, and that clinical trials are necessary to verify its efficacy.

“Having said that,” he added, “there is a reasonably good chance that that, in fact, made him much better.”

Trump gave an interview earlier in the day where he dismissed the usefulness of drugs for recovering Covid-19 patients.

