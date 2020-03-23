If People Aren’t Listening to Fauci or Cuomo, Maybe They’ll At Least Listen to Danny DeVito’s Impassioned Plea to Stay Home

As we’ve seen over the past week, there are people who still aren’t exactly following proper social distancing guidelines. On Sunday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo went off in his press conference calling out people in New York City who are not taking this seriously.

The past week has been full of PSAs and videos from public figures using their platforms to emphasize the importance of staying at home and following the CDC guidelines, including from celebrities who have tested positive like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba.

Governor Cuomo — leading a state with thousands of reported coronavirus cases as of this posting — has brought in some celebrity voices to help emphasize the seriousness of this situation and look, all of this is just a roundabout way of saying if people aren’t listening to public health officials, maybe they’ll at least listen to national treasure Danny DeVito.

DeVito is one of a few celebrities the governor has enlisted to spread the message. DeVito said in a video Cuomo posted last night that everyone needs to stay home.

Danny DeVito wants you to stay home and save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/7V8yXbqHwB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2020

“I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic, and, you know, young people can get it, and they can transmit it to old people, and the next thing you know — I’m out of there. So Govrernor Cuomo asked me to ask you: Please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home, not spread this virus around. Thank you.”

“Watch a little TV, why don’t you?” he cheekily added.

