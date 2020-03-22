New York Governor Andrew Cuomo went on a tear against “arrogant” people in New York City who haven’t taken social distancing seriously in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

As Cuomo gave an update on Sunday for the state government’s anti-Covid 19 efforts, he used part of his address to talk about younger people who have dismissed concerns about the disease because it is less likely to kill them than it can for people who are older or in delicate health. He emphasized that younger people are “wrong when they say they can’t get it,” and even as he continued to say that they “probably won’t die,” he continued to stress that “you can transfer it to someone who may very well die, and you can transfer it even inadvertently without knowing you’re doing it”

After that, Cuomo went on to express his anger over what he saw in New York City over the weekend as people were out and about and “you would think there was nothing going on.”

“I don’t know what they’re not understanding. This is not life as usual. None of this is life as usual. This kind of density — we talk about social distancing – I was in these parks, you would not know that anything was going on. This is just a mistake! It’s a mistake. It’s insensitive. It’s arrogant. It’s self-destructive. It’s disrespectful to other people. And it has to stop and it has to stop now! This is not a joke and I am not kidding!”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]