‘I’m Going to the Back!’ Jean-Pierre Cuts Off Fox’s Peter Doocy While He’s Still Trying To Ask His ‘Twitter Files’ Question

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cut Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy off while he was still trying to get out his question about the Matt Taibbi “Twitter Files” information dump on the handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently authorized and assisted in the release of an information dump by Matt Taibbi that has been taken up by those concerned about the treatment of the Hunter Biden story, but panned by many others as an overhyped and misleading packaging of cherry-picked internal documents that did not amount to much upon further scrutiny.

At Thursday’s White House briefing, Doocy referred to an exchange from the previous day in which Jean-Pierre blew off a question from Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on that very subject by citing The Hatch Act.

“I can’t speak to decisions made by — by the campaign from here. That is not — it is a political campaign, so I can’t speak from that from here — to that from here. I’m covered by the Hatch Act,” Jean-Pierre told Heinrich yesterday.

PETER DOOCY: Just one other topic. You’ve said a few times that you really can’t talk about communications between the Biden campaign and Twitter. Who is telling you that that’s off-limits? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: I’ve already had that conversation with you, with your colleague, I believe, yesterday. I’ve already addressed this multiple times this week, so I don’t have anything more to add. Again, I’ve, I’ve we’ve litigated this all. Don’t have anything to add. PETER DOOCY: So not a campaign question, an administration… KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: I’m going to the back! I’m going to the back! I’m going to the back! Go ahead.

The next reporter called on was, as it happens, also from Fox — Fox Business Network’s Ed Lawrence.

Watch the clip above via The White House.

