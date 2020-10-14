President Donald Trump has recently been expressing some public dissatisfaction with Attorney General Bill Barr.

In a recent Fox Business interview, Trump went off on Barr on a lack of indictments over what he has publicly decried as the “Russia hoax.” He said Barr “is gonna go down as either greatest attorney general in history of the country, or he’s gonna go down as a very sad situation.”

After news came out that the John Durham investigation would not be completed prior to the election, the president told Rush Limbaugh, “I’m very disappointed. I think it’s a terrible thing. And I’ll say it to his face… That’s a disgrace.”

In a new interview with Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly airing Wednesday night, the president again said he’s “not happy” with his AG when asked if Barr would stay on if he wins reelection:

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax TV that airs Wednesday night on “Greg Kelly Reports,” Trump said it’s “too early” to determine whether he would ask Barr to come back or if he would tap someone else for the job… “I have no comment. Can’t comment on that. It’s too early,” Trump said. “I’m not happy with all of the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I’m not happy.”

Trump reacted to the new reporting that the probe into unmasking by U.S. Attorney John Bash — appointed by Barr for the investigation back in May — wrapped up without findings of “any substantive wrongdoing.”

Trump called it a “disgrace” and “ridiculous,” saying, “I think it’s really a horrible thing that they’re allowed to get away — when they say no indictments, they actually said no indictments before the election.”

