President Joe Biden has reportedly received the classified intel community report on the origins of covid-19, but it apparently does not reach a firm conclusion.

Back in May the president announced that he was asking the intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to investigate the origins of covid-19. In June he said China should be more transparent because the world needs to know if covid came “from the marketplace of a bat interfacing with animals in the environment that caused this covid-19, or whether it was an experiment gone awry in a laboratory.”

According to the Washington Post, officials ultimately did not reach a definitive conclusion on whether it was animal transmission or it escape from the lab in Wuhan:

Despite analyzing a raft of existing intelligence and searching for new clues, intelligence officials fell short of a consensus, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the report is not yet public… Efforts to understand the virus’s provenance have been complicated by Chinese authorities’ steadfast refusal to allow a more intensive inquiry by international investigators.

Back in July, CNN reported that senior officials in the Biden administration believe the lab leak theory is “at least as credible” as the natural origins theory.

As CNN reported at the time:

The person familiar with the probe said there will likely not be a definitive answer as to Covid’s origins at the end of the 90-day review— instead, any final assessment will likely lay out both theories and evaluate their pros and cons. The source said the relationship with China is too delicate to make an endorsement of one theory over another without smoking gun evidence, which doesn’t exist right now.

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that after briefing the president, officials will brief lawmakers, and then an unclassified report will be made public in days.

