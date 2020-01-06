Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to distance his government and Israel from the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, reportedly stressing Israel was not involved.

Netanyahu apparently told his security cabinet that “The assassination of Soleimani isn’t an Israeli event but an American event. We were not involved and should not be dragged into it,” according to a translation from reporter Noga Tarnopolsky.

#Breaking: Full Netanyahu statement to security cabinet meeting. “The assassination of Soleimani isn’t an Israeli event but an American event. We were not involved and should not be dragged into it.” pic.twitter.com/qgxGe3n0s2 — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) January 6, 2020

Israel’s Channel 13 reported the same, writing that Netanyahu told government ministers at the meeting that the only thing they can say to the media about the Soleimani killing is that Israel supports the U.S. and its right to defend itself.

“Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right,” Netanyahu said in a previous statement released Friday following the killing of Soleimani ordered by President Donald Trump.

Israel intelligence officials also reportedly said at the meeting that the risk of a retaliatory attack against Israel from Iran was low – but warned that Iran would start planning retaliation once it’s period of national mourning for Soleimani ended on Tuesday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]