Fox host Maria Bartiromo hosted Sen. Josh Hawley and likened the backlash he has experienced — a Senate ethics investigation, lost political donors, having to switch to a different book publisher — over his role in fueling the “big lie” behind the Capitol insurrection as akin to living in “Communist China.” She also added in the list of complaints about looming totalitarianism her having lost roughly 10 percent of her Twitter followers since the Election Day.

Bartiromo is currently filling in as one of the rotating guest hosts on the 7:00 p.m. Fox News Primetime opinion show. In kicking off her conversation with Hawley, Bartiromo revisited MSNBC Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough’s commentary from Tuesday morning, where he slammed Hawley as complicit in police being “murdered” in the Capitol insurrection.

“That’s typical, unfortunately, of what we are seeing from the left-wing mob and the reason they are so hysterical and unhinged and irrational and spewing lies,” Hawley said in response. “Almost everything I heard there was utter total lies. The reason is I won’t bow down to them. I won’t do what they tell me to do. I’m not going to be silenced or canceled, I refused to bow down to the mob and they are literally losing their minds because I won’t do as I’m told to do.”

“It’s unbelievable, really, what is taking place,” Bartiromo responded. “It does feel like Communist China!”

The Fox host then cited a list of allegedly tyrannical acts against the Missouri senator, including a peaceful protest outside his house, a Senate ethics probe as well as some Democrats calling for him to be expelled from Congress, a number of political donors abandoning him, and one publisher revoking his book deal (which was quickly replaced by another). Not mentioned by Bartiromo in the alleged silencing of Hawley was his “splashy front-page” feature in the New York Post just the day before.

“It’s a desire by the left to try to silence all opposition,” Hawley said. “They don’t want unity, they want control, they want total and complete control, want to eliminate all opposition, shut it down, silence everybody, any speech that they don’t agree with.”

“I think there definitely is an alliance between the left and the woke capitalists, between big business, big tech, and the left,” Hawley added, moments later. So we have a bunch of corporate liberals who run the Democratic Party, they love big business because they can control big business, we’ve seen it right now in the last two or three weeks, big business kicking people off social media, telling folks that they can’t fly, telling folks they are not welcome to speak, this is becoming more and more common, this is why we’ve got to stand up and say I’m not going to bow down to the corporate mob, I’m not going to bow down the woke mob, and we’ve got to challenge it.”

Bartiromo chimed in with her own example of the corporate mob run amok.

“Right around the election, I had 1 million followers on Twitter, now I have under 900,000. Really, I mean, literally in a couple of weeks, I don’t know what’s going on there,” Bartiromo explained. She then cast doubt on Twitter’s newest attempt at discouraging disinformation on its site, BirdWatch, in which users, instead of company moderators, call out and debunk false claims in a kind of marketplace of ideas.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

