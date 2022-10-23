‘It is Jim Crow!’ ABC’s Donna Brazile Doubles Down on Opposition to Georgia Voting Law, Despite Massive Early Turnout

ABC News contributor and former DNC chair Donna Brazile is doubling down on her opposition to the new Georgia voting law — despite massive early turnout among all demographics including Black voters.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week Sunday, Brazile defended her stance on the law in response comments from former Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short criticizing the backlash over the law from many on the left. Short noted Georgia early turnout is dramatically outpacing the last midterm election in 2018, and argued that the data shows that the new law shouldn’t be compared to Jim Crow — despite many Democrats, including President Joe Biden, making that comparison.

“You have record numbers of people voting early in Georgia,” Short said. “Record numbers of African Americans voting early. Yet the Democrats are saying it’s Jim Crow 2.0?”

“It is!” Brazile said. “It is. Unfortunately it is Jim Crow!”

“How is that?!” Short asked, incredulously.

“SB 202, as you well know, allows anyone to challenge the validity of a voter,” Brazile replied. “There are many African Americans and others, young people especially, who are going out to vote and they are being challenged.”

The ABC contributor appeared to be referencing a report from The Guardian which detailed the obstacles faced by one voter in Georgia who had her ballot challenged. CNN reports a voting rights group called the New Georgia Project says more than 64,000 voters have been challenged statewide. However, poll workers have the ability to rectify challenges on the spot by verifying the voter’s address, or having them complete a residency affirmation form.

