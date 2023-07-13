Heat waves across the globe are making news, not just because of typical summer heat, but because the temperature of the entire planet as a whole hit record highs for four days in a row; last Thursday was the hottest recorded day on Earth, hitting 63.02 degrees Fahrenheit, 17.23 degrees Celsius. But the rising temperatures are just part of the noticeable changes in the weather as more and more climate-related disasters worldwide make the news.

Climate activist Edgar McGregor has a thread on Twitter rounding up some of the statistics recorded in recent weeks, showing just how much havoc climate change has caused worldwide in a relatively small amount of time. Here are some of the most alarming observations:

This video of floods:

🧵Since it is becoming hard to track, here is a thread of the simply astounding weather records planet Earth has started shattering in recent weeks: 1. Dramatic flood events have begun striking various countries around the world simultaneously this week. https://t.co/BLiyOyxHHp — Edgar McGregor (@edgarrmcgregor) July 11, 2023

There is an unprecedented marine heatwave happening in the Atlantic Ocean, which has caused a temperature spike of 1.7 degrees Celsius above average:

3. The entire northeastern Atlantic Ocean is currently experiencing it’s most significant marine heatwave ever by a long stretch. In fact, that area had never been a full 1°C above the 1951-1980 average. It has suddenly jumped to 1.7°C above that average.https://t.co/jyW3Rq7uj5 — Edgar McGregor (@edgarrmcgregor) July 11, 2023

Antarctica is not making ice as fast as it used to. Antarctica:

Since I find this to be the most incredible statistic we're witnessing right now, it deserves a second tweet in this thread. Here's a graph showing the standard deviations of the record low sea ice in Antarctica, which is now above 5σ!https://t.co/GAG7tSMJyd — Edgar McGregor (@edgarrmcgregor) July 11, 2023

Another example of the heat affecting the planet’s bodies of water is this very red graphic indicating the rise in sea surface temperature in the Caribbean:

6. In the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, sea surface temperatures are sky-high. Water temperatures are in the *90s* by the Florida coast, Miami keeps breaking daily record heat index values, and a major coral bleaching event will soon be underway. https://t.co/V9AHQCV2pw — Edgar McGregor (@edgarrmcgregor) July 11, 2023

And here’s a graphic depicting the steadily and continuously increasing global temperature, making 2023 the hottest year on record:

9. Finally, 2023 will likely be Earth’s hottest year on record. It will not stay that way for long, however. Another year in the very near future will come along and take over the records set this year. The climate crisis is escalating. It’s time to act.https://t.co/OMqEjo5FU0 — Edgar McGregor (@edgarrmcgregor) July 11, 2023

If it looks like the weather is worse than usual, disasters are happening more than usual; it’s because it is, and they are.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com