Jake Tapper recalled President Joe Biden’s infamous 2010 hot mic moment on Monday afternoon, just moments after the President called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch.

On CNN’s The Lead, Tapper recapped what had just taken place at the White House.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked Biden.

“It’s a great asset,” Biden said with sarcasm, seemingly unaware his microphone was on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Tapper told CNN viewers:

Just in, President Biden lashing out at a reporter with some rather colorful language just moments ago during a meeting about inflation. Reporters peppered him Biden questions about Ukraine and growing increasingly frustrated with the line of questioning, he said this in response to a reporter’s question about inflation’s impact on the elections. We should note, the reporter is from Fox.

When discussing the comment with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Tapper recalled Biden’s infamous 2010 hot mic moment, in which he told former President Barack Obama that the passage of the Affordable Care Act was a “big fucking deal.”

Collins noted that Doocy had shouted a question about inflation that Biden did not want to answer.

Tapper laughed as he said:

The microphone is literally right in front of him. It’s not as though he was walking in a back room and he forgot he had one clipped on his lapel. It was right in front of him. This is of course a president who when he was vice president in front of the world, went into president Obama and told him that Obamacare passing was a big effing deal.

Tapper concluded, “This one seemed more blatant, even” and noted Biden seems to be having a “rough time of it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

