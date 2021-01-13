CNN host Jake Tapper on Wednesday questioned Rep. Brian Mast’s (R-FL) “commitment to democracy” in the U.S., though he noted Mast had lost both of his legs during his service in Afghanistan.

The remark came during a CNN panel discussion while the House was voting on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Referring to him as “a Republican from Florida,” Tapper said of Mast that he “lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad — although I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States.”

Tapper was responding to a comment made by CNN’s Dana Bash — who had criticized Mast for saying, in a House floor debate, that none of the Capitol rioters were brought to the House floor to say that they were there because of the president.

“We have video — and I was just watching it, as they were starting this vote, of the people who were storming the Capitol saying, ‘The president told us to come here,'” Bash noted.

Tapper replied to Bash by saying, “What you’re saying right now is relevant, because [Mast], a Republican from Florida — who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States — he said, ‘Did anybody say that?’”

In his remarks during the House debate, Mast asked rhetorically, “Has any one of those individuals who brought violence on this Capitol been brought here to answer whether they did that because of our president?”

Mast, who was elected to Congress in 2016, served as an explosive ordnance disposal technician in the U.S. Army during the War on Terror. He lost his legs to an IED in 2010 as he was clearing explosives for Army Rangers in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

