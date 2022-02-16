Jared Kushner Ally, Former Observer Editor Pleads Guilty in Cyberstalking Case

Ken Kurson, an ally of former President Donald Trump’s son-in law Jared Kushner and a former New York Observer editor, has pleaded guilty in a case where he was accused of illegally spying on his ex-wife.

Kurson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one charge each of attempted eavesdropping and attempted computer trespass.

He initially was charged with having actually committed those crimes, both felonies. However, according to The New York Times, “under the terms of his plea deal, if he completes 100 hours of community service and is not arrested in connection with another crime, he will withdraw those pleas, and plead to the lesser offense of second degree harassment, a violation, in a year.”

“In New York, when prosecutors charge certain low-level felonies as having been attempted, instead of committed, they become misdemeanors,” noted the Times.

The Times continued:

The plea ends a yearslong saga for Mr. Kurson, a close friend of former President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, that began when Mr. Kurson was nominated for a seat on the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities in 2018. The potential appointment, which Mr. Kurson described at the time as an “honorary-type position,” soon led to legal trouble. A routine background check for the appointment soon revealed allegations that Mr. Kurson had harassed several people, and in 2020, federal prosecutors charged him with cyberstalking and harassment. But Mr. Trump pardoned Mr. Kurson in his final hours in office. Then, in August, Mr. Kurson was charged again, this time by state prosecutors with the district attorney’s office, who accused him of having used a software program called WebWatcher to hack into his former wife’s computer and monitor her online activities.

