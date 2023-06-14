Jean-Pierre Laughs When CNN Reporter Asks If There’s ‘Any World In Which’ Biden Would Pardon Trump

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre let out a laugh after CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond asked if there’s “any world” in which President Joe Biden “would consider pardoning” ex-President Donald Trump.

Trump was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in Miami after his indictment on 37 counts for violating the Espionage Act, and entered a plea of “not guilty” through his attorney.

As Trump was appearing in court in Florida, Jean-Pierre was briefing reporters at the White House — where trying to get any comment at all on the Trump case has become a political journalism parlor game.

Diamond was one of several reporters to take a crack at it Tuesday, and while he didn’t exactly get an answer, KJP’s laugh following her no-comment response may just have said it all:

JEREMY DIAMOND: Okay. And then, last question. I wonder, as it relates to the case that — that President — the former President Trump is facing: Is there any world in which President Biden would consider pardoning the former President? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m just not going to speak to that. No comment. (Laughs.)

Diamond’s question came after a lengthy exchange over a recent Office of Special Counsel ruling that Jean-Pierre had violated the Hatch Act with a reference to “mega MAGA Republican officials who don‘t believe in the rule of law” during a briefing in November.

The agency sent Jean-Pierre a warning letter, but declined to recommend any disciplinary action.

Asked if she believed she violated the act, Jean-Pierre told Diamond:

At the time, I was given the sign-off — right? — to use that terminology. And — and I said this just moments ago: The letter that we received was from last week. We received that letter for something that I said months ago, so it was retroactive, if you will. I’m just not going to get into giving my opinion or thoughts. I’m just going to lay out the facts for all of you. You all are going to report this and have reported it. And we’re going to have a routine conversation. Not — not myself, but clearly the White House Counsel is going to have a routine conversation with OSC to talk about this. I’m just going to leave that there.

