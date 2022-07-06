Jean-Pierre Stunned Speechless By Reporter Comparing Trump on Jan. 6 to Biden Going to Beach During Roe Protests

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was stunned speechless when a reporter compared then-President Donald Trump‘s actions on Jan. 6 with President Joe Biden‘s during protests over Roe v. Wade.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba — who infamously disrupted Jen Psaki‘s last day on the job — asked Jean-Pierre to describe the difference between Trump “pleading to go to the Capitol” during the violent attack he incited, and President Biden going to his home in Delaware as some Supreme Court justices faced protests from what Ateba called a “verbally violent mob” at their homes.

KJP was taken aback by the question, but after processing the query she gave a rather detailed response — then blew Ateba off when he persisted:

MR. ATEBA: I would like to know what’s the difference between President Trump watching TV, even pleading to go to the Capitol while — while the Capitol was being attacked, and President Biden going to the beach and having fun while Supreme Court justices are on the attack by a verbally violent mob? What’s the difference between those two leaders?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Wait, what’s the comparison you’re making? Could you say the first part?

MR. ATEBA: So, I’m saying now: What’s the difference between President Trump not doing anything while the Capitol was being attacked and President Biden not doing anything when protesters — while the Supreme Court justices were under attack in their own homes with their families and with their children?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, I — there are two major differences here.

First of all, our predecessor was very — we have said that his behavior on that day, on January 6th, was atrocious. The President has said that. And we are going to let the Select Committee — the January 6 Select Committee continue to do their independent review of that — their hearing. And you guys all saw for yourselves, the American people saw — have seen for themselves what — what the — what our precede- — predecessor has done — his behavior and his involvement.

So that is not the same. That is absolutely not the same. We are talking about what we saw on January 6th. We are talking about an attack on our democracy. We are talking about a very dark day that the person who was here before us seemingly, if you watch, was very involved. So that’s very, very different.

Now, fast forward to — to this President. This President is fighting for women’s rights. He’s fighting for women’s freedom. He has spoken out. He’s been very clear about what needs to happen next. He put out two executive authorities that lays out ways that we can protect women. He has — he has said that he’s go- — everything is on the table. We’re going to see what else we can do.

But he also has spoken very truthfully and very honestly with the American people, which is: If we want to see Roe become the law of the land, we also have to act. We have to hold Congress accountable and make sure that they act and that that cannot happen. Then Americans need to go to the ballot box. And that is — that is very different.

And to say — and to say that there is no difference, that is — that is just unbelievably wrong.

MR. ATEBA: But is it a concern that a Supreme Court justice may be harmed (inaudible)?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m — I’m moving on. I’m moving on.