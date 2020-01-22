Jeff Bezos responded to Saudi Arabia today over reports that his phone was hacked through WhatsApp by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia has denied the reporting, while United Nations experts have since said, “The information we have received suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr. Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, The Washington Post’s reporting on Saudi Arabia.”

Last year, when Bezos published that infamous Medium post accusing the National Enquirer of extortion over sexts they obtained, he made a point of noting “the Saudi angle” and how it “hit a particularly sensitive nerve” with AMI.

This afternoon Bezos tweeted out a message clearly meant as a response to the reports of his phone hacking with just one word: Jamal.

The photo Bezos shared is from a memorial several months ago marking one year since the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancee, was at the memorial, and Bezos, as well as Post publisher Fred Ryan, were in attendance.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]