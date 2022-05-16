Jeff Bezos Mocks White House Statement About His Tweets Slamming Biden: ‘Look, a Squirrel!’

Billionaire Jeff Bezos mocked the White House’s response to his tweets blasting the Biden administration over inflation, replying, “Look, a squirrel!”

The comment was the latest salvo in what’s become a days-long battle between the business titan and the White House. The back-and-forth began on May 13, after President Joe Biden tweeted, “You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2022

In response, Bezos tweeted, “The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection.”

The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022

On Sunday, Bezos tweeted, “In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country.”

In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country. https://t.co/a8cygcunEG — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 15, 2022

The White House blasted Bezos for the tweets.

“It doesn’t require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class that cuts some of the biggest costs families face, fights inflation for the long haul, and adds to the historic deficit reduction the president is achieving by asking the richest taxpayers and corporations to pay their fair share,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates. “It’s also unsurprising this tweet comes after the president met with labor organizers, including Amazon employees.”

White House responds to Bezos criticism, points out the very richest would pay more under WH agenda WH also points out Bezos’ criticism of Biden comes after the president met with Amazon labor union leadership Statement from @AndrewJBates46 https://t.co/DjOoV3oYbx pic.twitter.com/rkGSpBdPsz — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) May 16, 2022

In response to Bates, Bezos tweeted in a thread, “Look, a squirrel! This is the White House’s statement about my recent tweets. They understandably want to muddy the topic. They know inflation hurts the neediest the most. But unions aren’t causing inflation and neither are wealthy people. Remember the Administration tried…their best to add another $3.5 TRILLION to federal spending. They failed, but if they had succeeded, inflation would be even higher than it is today, and inflation today is at a 40 year high.”

their best to add another $3.5 TRILLION to federal spending. They failed, but if they had succeeded, inflation would be even higher than it is today, and inflation today is at a 40 year high. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 16, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com