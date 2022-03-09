WarnerMedia, which is the parent company of CNN, has reportedly agreed to pay former CNN executive Jeff Zucker his $5 million bonus for the year of 2021, thereby avoiding litigation.

The Wall Street Journal reported the bonus payment on Wednesday.

Zucker resigned from the network in February after not disclosing a relationship he had with a colleague. He has since been succeeded by Chris Licht.

Deadline previously reported on Tuesday that Zucker had accepted an offer from WarnerMedia:

Details of the confidential package are obviously being kept close to the vest, but sources tell us Zucker made the decision several weeks ago to accept what had been put on the table by his old bosses at the time of his cable news exit. What we do know is that, if WarnerMedia keeps their side of the deal, in the next week to 10 days, Zucker will receive a one-time payment of around $10 million.

In a note to CNN staff announcing his resignation, Zucker said, “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote in an email to staff. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

“As a result, I am resigning today,” he added.

This story has been updated with new reporting from the Wall Street Journal.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com