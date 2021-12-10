Jeffrey Toobin Warns Supreme Court Abortion Ruling Foretells ‘Radical Changes’: Electing Trump ‘Had a Very Big Consequence’

CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin reacted to Friday’s Supreme Court decision that allows a controversial Texas abortion law to stay in place by citing John McCain’s famous quote — “elections have consequences.”

Erica Hill asked Toobin about the decision, “What does it mean, Jeff, for other constitutionally, presumed to be constitutionally guaranteed rights in the United States?”

“It means things are up for grabs,” he said flatly. “This is a very different court than even the one that greeted Donald Trump when he was elected in 2016. The fact that Anthony Kennedy is gone, the fact that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone, and replaced by very strong conservatives means that a lot is changing very quickly.”

He then predicted the net effects of a more conservative court as a result of Trump’s one term in office. “The Supreme Court may yet address affirmative action … the conservatives have wanted to end affirmative action. Conservatives have wanted to expand the understanding of the Second Amendment to ban most forms of gun control. That’s very much in front of the court this year, abortion, as we said,” Toobin noted.

“These are all issues where the Supreme Court appears to be making radical changes in what our understanding of the constitution means. As John McCain always liked to say, elections have consequences,” Toobin concluded, “and the election of Donald Trump had a very big consequence on the supreme court.”

Watch above via CNN.

