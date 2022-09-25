Presidency Joe Biden’s former press secretary admits that if the 2022 election is a “referendum” on his first two years in office, Democrats will lose.

Appearing on Meet the Press Sunday, NBC News contributor Jen Psaki said that in order for Democrats to prevail in November, they will need to define Republicans as the “most extreme” party. But the person charged with spinning for the Biden White House candidly said that, should her former boss be the defining figure of the midterms, it will not turn out well for the Left.

“I think that Democrats, if the election is about who is the most extreme … then they’re going to win. If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose. And they know that.”

Biden has been on a run of increased polling of late — with a recent AP survey putting his approval at 45 percent, up from his low of 36 percent. But a new ABC/Washington Post poll out Sunday put Biden’s approval back below 40 — with the president coming in at 39 percent. The survey also shows him trailing former President Donald Trump 48-46 among registered voters.

Beyond Biden’s middling approval, Psaki pointed to several issues on which she believes Democrats may be susceptible — crime and the economy.

“Crime is a huge vulnerability for Democrats,” Psaki said. “I would say one of the biggest vulnerabilities. And if you look at Pennsylvania, for example, what’s been interesting to me is it’s always you follow the money, and where people spending money. And in Pennsylvania, the Republicans have been spending millions of dollars on the air on crime ads against [Democratic Senate candidate John] Fetterman because that’s where they see his vulnerability. So, yes, the economy is hanging over everything. But you do have to look at state by state factors. And crime is a huge issue in the Pennsylvania race.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com