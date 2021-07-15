Jen Psaki: ‘Communism is a Failed Ideology’

Amid the protests in Cuba, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that Communism has not worked.

During the White House press briefing, Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy asked Psaki, “Does this White House still think the protests in Cuba are happening people are upset about a rise in Covid cases there or is there some thought maybe given to the possibility that they are protesting because they are sick of communism?”

Psaki replied, “Communism is a failed ideology and we certainly believe that. It has failed the people of Cuba. They deserve freedom. They deserve a government that supports them whether that is making sure that they have health and medical supplies, access to vaccines or whether they have economic opportunity and prosperity. Instead, this has been a government, an authoritarian Communist regime that has repressed its people and has failed the people of Cuba.”

“But I would note that the ideology of the government which has failed has led to a lack of access to economic opportunity, to medical supplies, to COVID vaccines,” she continued. “So all of those pieces are true.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

