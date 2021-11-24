White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden does not support legislation supported by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) that would empty federal prisons.

“A couple days ago, President Biden was in Michigan and thanking congress woman Rashida Tlaib. She wants to release all federal prisoners within ten years. Would the president do that,” asked Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy during the White House press briefing.

Biden was in Michigan on Nov. 17 to promote the bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law a couple days earlier.

In response to Doocy’s question, Psaki said:

The president did enjoy visiting Michigan and visiting Congresswoman Talib’s district. But let me be absolutely clear: The president does not support abolishing prisons. He does not support defunding the police. He thinks measures like that will make us less safe and he would not support legislation that includes it. What he does support is effective and accountable policing and a fair justice system and he supports investment in public health, education, the environment, housing, community-based programs. But he knows there are steps and he believes there are steps that we know are going to reduce crime and make our neighborhoods safer but that is not one of them in his view.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com