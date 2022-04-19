Jen Psaki Reveals Whether She ‘Prepares Specific Answers’ in Advance for Peter Doocy at Briefings

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether she prepares “specific answers” for Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy every day for the briefing.

One of the top media stories last week revolved around a different podcast appearance that touched off controversy and gnashing of teeth when Psaki was asked about President Joe Biden’s rather raw commentary about Mr. Doocy.

Ms. Psaki was a guest on former CNN host Jessica Yellin’s News Not Noise podcast this week, and talked about her dynamic with Doocy.

Asked whether she prepares specific questions for Doocy, Psaki gave listeners a window into the administration’s press strategy with Fox News and other outlets “who may have an agenda”:

MS. YELLIN: Do you prepare specific answers for Peter Doocy every day? MS. PSAKI: I do have the quad boxes on my screen, which is four boxes, including Fox. And you can often tell what they may be asking about. This is based, on a particular day. It rotates through. The border. You know, don’t say gay bills, other issues that, sometimes the Iran deal. So, you know, there’s sort of a couple of topics they like to talk about. But I think from the beginning, it was important to the president, and to me, in speaking on his behalf, to always call on Fox, always call on other people in the room who may have a particular agenda or lean, as much as I can, because that’s part of… The story should not be that we are in a battle with them, especially at this moment in time. There have been moments when that’s been appropriate, and there may be moments in the future. But at this moment, when we’re following a president who wanted to delegitimize the media, called them the enemy of the people, you know, that is not where we should be. It doesn’t mean we don’t have disagreements, or Peter and I have our back and forths from time to time. I have them with other people as well. That’s democracy working, right? That is reporters doing their job. Me doing my job. And then you move forward. You know, that’s an important thing for people to understand, too.

Listen above via News Not Noise.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com