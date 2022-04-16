‘That Felt Weird!’ Jen Psaki Role-Plays as ‘Ms.’ Peter Doocy During Live Podcast

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki found herself in a “weird” situation during a live podcast taping: role-playing as a woman version of Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

Ms. Psaki was a guest Thursday night on a live episode of Pod Save America, an appearance that touched off controversy and gnashing of teeth when the podcast hosts asked about President Joe Biden’s rather raw commentary about Doocy.

Psaki responded by deflecting that criticism — “stupid son of a bitch” — onto the Fox News network.

The network defended Doocy, and on Friday night, Psaki clarified that she was trashing Fox News with her remarks — not Mr. Doocy — and pointed out that she praised Mr. Doocy during the podcast. She offered fresh praise for Doocy as well:

Full video shows I also told a story about Peter’s grace last night and made very clear I was not being critical of him or any reporter at Fox, and instead was critical of the slant of some Fox topics. He is doing his job. I am doing mine. We debate. We disagree. I respect that. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) April 16, 2022

But that moment wasn’t the only time Doocy was mentioned during the event with Psaki, which ran more than 45 minutes.

A few minutes after the “son of a bitch” moment heard ’round the world, Psaki and Pod Save co-host Jon Lovett moderated a bit in which comedian Mike Birbiglia and co-host Tommy Vietor competed to become Psaki’s replacement at the White House podium.

After a few minutes of banter, Mr. Lovett introduced the bit with a shot at Doocy, telling Psaki “Jen. The job of press secretary is one of the most public and challenging roles in politics. Every day, the White House press secretary faces tough questions from journalists and Peter Doocy.”

As the crowd laughed at the line, Lovett referenced Psaki’s earlier praise, saying “You know what? I was backstage and I heard the nice words. I’m still doing what’s on the card.”

“But who could replace Jen Psaki, who could fill these shoes tonight? We’re going to figure it out in a game we’re calling ‘As the president has long said.'” Lovett explained.

Doocy came up during the game, as well, when Mr. Vietor roped Psaki in to an odd role reversal:

MS. PSAKI: Tommy, President Biden recently extended the pause on federal student loan repayments for a third time. This time through August 31st. Is the president worried about a backlash if he ultimately decides to cancel a portion of student debt held by young people today? MR. VIETOR: I’m not the fucking president. Thank you for that question… Ms. Doocy. Just kidding. Yes,. MS. PSAKI: That felt weird! (laughs) MR. VIETOR: It goes to the bit… Yes, Peter, the president is terrified about this. Nothing frightens him more than the possibility that he will be celebrated by Gen Z like some kind of silent generation Jojo Siwa. Joe Biden would hate to be featured in millions of TikToks as the president who sits for financial freedom. No cap. MR. LOVETT: You’re right, that’s what keeps him up at night. Wow. Wow. Mike, same question for you. MR. BIRBIGLIA: Apparently, Tommy got a hold of my notes backstage. MR. LOVETT: Uh huh…

Psaki’s latest remarks echoed those she made in an extensive interview with Mediaite last year, during which she praised the professionalism of her relationship with Doocy, while acknowledging her view of his employer. But many of her close colleagues and friends do not feel as warmly for Doocy, as this podcast event illustrates.

Listen above via Crooked Media.

