Fox News Anchor John Roberts Defends Peter Doocy’s Journalistic Chops From Jen Psaki Diss

Fox News’ John Roberts defended Peter Doocy on Friday after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made headlines for telling a podcast that Doocy might “sound like a stupid son of a bitch” because of the questions Fox News “provides” him.

Feisty exchanges between Doocy and Psaki have been a staple of White House press briefings in recent months as Fox News’ White House correspondent, Doocy, often pulls no punches in asking bombastic questions on hot button issues.

Psaki was asked during a live taping of the Pod Save America podcast on Thursday night if “Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch or does he just play one on TV?”

The question was a veiled reference to President Joe Biden calling Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot mic in late January, an offhanded remark Biden later apologized for.

Psaki responded to the spicy question, by saying, “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.”

The exchange, which has now gone viral, and spawned a torrent of replies was first reported on Twitter by Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels, who attended the taping.

Fox News anchor Roberts quickly came to Doocy’s defense, writing:

Note to @PressSec . @pdoocy makes the decisions on what topics he wants to quiz you on, and develops the questions himself.

His philosophy is a basic tenet of journalism. Comfort the afflicted, and afflict the comfortable. If that makes all of us “stupid s.o.b.s”, so be it.

Other critics like Mediaite’s Colby Hall noted that Psaki’s criticism of Doocy, while she is reportedly in negotiations to join MSNBC, raises serious ethical questions regarding her current role as a spokesperson and government employee.

