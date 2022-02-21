President Joe Biden will respond to Russia recognizing Donbas and Luhansk regions of Eastern Ukraine as “independent” and “sovereign” with an executive order, press secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s televised remarks.

In a statement, Psaki said:

We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately. President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR [Donetsk People’s Republic] and LNR [Luhansk People’s Republic] regions of Ukraine.

This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine. The Departments of State and Treasury will have additional details shortly. We will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.

To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine.

We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia’s ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine.