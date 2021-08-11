Jen Psaki Shuts Down Reporter After Abortion Question: ‘It Doesn’t Help to Scream Over People!’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shut down a reporter who continued to press after a brief exchange over abortion rights and had to tell the man to stop “screaming” over other reporters.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, Psaki called on EWTN Washington Correspondent Owen Jensen, who has tangled with Psaki in the past over the issue of abortion rights.

On this day, the tangling was brief.

“Jen, what is the White House reaction to the Hyde Amendment being included in the $3.5 trillion budget resolution?” Jensen asked, referring to the resolution that was passed Wednesday morning along a 50-49 party-line vote.

“I don’t think I’m going to negotiate from here. The president’s position on Hyde is well known, and we’ve stated many times publicly,” Psaki replied, and as Jensen tried to follow up, said, “I think we’re going to move on.”

“Can we follow up on that please?” Jensen said as Psaki told another reporter to go ahead.

“I think we’re going to move on so we can get some more people,” Psaki said, and when Jensen persisted, she told him “It doesn’t help to scream over people.”

The Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of public funds for abortion, and Biden has opposed it since 2019 after supporting the measure for decades.

Watch above via C-Span.

