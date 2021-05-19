Jill Biden Said Kamala Harris Could ‘Go F*ck’ Herself After Debate Attack in 2019: Report

First Lady Jill Biden reportedly used a naughty turn of phrase in 2019 after then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) took aim at then-candidate Joe Biden.

The incident came as a result of the election cycle’s second Democratic presidential debate, which was held in Miami in June 2019. Harris stole the spotlight at the event for attacking Biden on racial issues, though she assured him at the time, “I do not believe you are a racist.”

The first lady opined in a call with supporters shortly after the event, according to a book excerpt published by Politico by author Edward-Isaac Dovere. “With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?” she reportedly said, posing a rhetorical question. “Go fuck yourself.”

Biden picked Harris as his running mate in August 2020, a little more than a year after the incident took place. Critics were quick to seize on the old comments, briefly prompting renewed focus from the media, including the Associated Press, which published a story focused reminding readers that Harris “did not call Joe Biden a racist on the debate stage.”

“The debate was just one night in the campaign,” Dovere noted. “But what it revealed about Biden and about Harris — and about how issues of race and identity factored in for Democratic primary voters — had implications that stretched into the running mate selection process, and beyond.”

Of Biden’s better half, the report added, “Jill was and is the guardian of the Biden honor, the Biden id. She couldn’t bear to watch a woman who called herself a friend of her son’s — although Beau was not her biological child, she’d raised him his entire life as if he were — try to tear her husband down, to score a point at a debate.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]