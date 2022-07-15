Jim Jordan Completely Dodges When Newsmax Host Asks If 10-Year-Old Should Be Forced to Carry Child of Her Rapist

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) fumbled a direct question on right-wing Newsmax Friday when he was asked about whether or not he supports exceptions for rape and incest when it comes to abortion bans.

“Should they be forced to carry out this child? Should they have this option? In the state of Ohio, sir, where do you fall on that?” Jordan was asked.

“Well, this is a question. This is straight on this Supreme Court, Supreme Court’s decision,” began Jordan.

“This is the question that the legislatures in the respective states will answer. I am as pro-life as you can be, we want to protect the unborn children as life. But in this situation you’re talking about you’re talking about a ten-year-old. But that’s a question for legislatures in the respective states,” he continued addressing the tragic story of a 10-year-old girl who was raped in Ohio and had to cross to Indiana to get an abortion — a story Jordan joined many on the right in publicly doubting.

“That’s exactly what the Dobbs decision said. And that’s where the people’s representative should make that decision in our state legislature,” he concluded as the anchor thanked him for his time.

Jordan previously doubted the rape had taken place, tweeting a link to the story under the words, “Another lie.” Jordan eventually deleted the tweet and was asked about it by CNN.

A 10-year-old girl was raped in @Jim_Jordan‘s home state of Ohio. Jordan publicly called the story a lie. Then, after the rapist was arrested and confessed, Jordan deleted the tweet without any acknowledgment or apology. pic.twitter.com/ot4SaDtbBz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 13, 2022

“Would you apologize for that to the girl in the family for suggesting it was a lie?” Manu Raju asked Jordan.

“I never doubted the child. I was responding to a headline from, from, from your profession, the news profession, which happens all the time on Twitter, um, doubting Joe Biden, which is usually a smart thing to do,” Jordan replied.

