Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Trump’s Attempt to Censor Him: ‘President Karen Demanded to Speak to My Manager’

Jimmy Kimmel responded to a report that former President Donald Trump was so bothered by his jokes about him that White House officials called Disney to see if Kimmel could be reprimanded.

Per Rolling Stone, the calls took place in 2018 with anonymous former Trump administration officials saying, “Trump felt that Kimmel had… been ‘very dishonest and doing things that [Trump] would have once sued over.’”

On the Monday night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian responded to the report — nicknaming Trump “President Karen.”

“The report says at least two calls were made from the Trump White House to quote, ‘Convey the president’s anger regarding Kimmel’s monologues — in other words, president Karen demanded to speak to my manager,” Kimmel said. “You’d think the guy who fathered Eric and Don Jr. would know how to handle jokes. But I guess not.”

“Usually when he wants somebody to stop talking about him, he pays them $130,000. But he wanted me to do it for nothing,” Kimmel said joking about a payment made to Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an alleged affair.

Kimmel questioned what specifically could have caused the “Trumper tantrum.”

“Maybe it was the time I had Stormy Daniels look at a plate of carrots to size him up and she picked a little one?” he theorized. “I don’t know, maybe it was one of the nicknames I was going through.”

He began listing off the various nicknames he had used for Trump, including, Tanny Soprano, Nostra-Dumbass, Mar-a-Lardo, Hydroxy Horror Picture Show, Orange Julius Caesar, and Grabass grandpa.

“He’s a blowhard and a snowflake,” Kimmel said. “He’s a Blow-Flake is what he is. He should change the hats to say Make America Whine Again.”

“You know what? Maybe this is why Donald and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms. She was laughing too hard at my monologue at night,” Kimmel said.

