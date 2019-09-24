Joe Biden Calls On Congress To Impeach Trump If He Stonewalls: ‘It’s Time To Let The World Know Who We Are’

As Democrats in Congress prepare to announce impeachment proceedings, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke out against President Donald Trump‘s “abuse of power,” and said that if Trump does not cooperate with all investigations, he will Congress “no choice but to initiate impeachment.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Biden gave a 4-minute statement in Wilmington, DE on the roiling Trump-Ukraine scandal.

Biden began by laying into Trump, saying “We have a president who believes there is no limit to his power, we have a president who believes he can do anything and get away with it, we have a president who believes he is above the law.”

“Pursuing the leader of another nation to investigate a political opponent to help when his election is not the conduct of an American president,” Biden said, ticking off Trump’s latest actions. “The allegations that he blocked hundreds of millions of dollars in congressionally approved aid to another country unless he agreed to smear a political opponent is not the conduct of an American president. Denying Congress information which is constitutionally entitled to and of starting its efforts to investigate actions is not the conduct of an American president.”

“It’s abuse of power,” Biden said, and he went on to say that “I knew when I decided to run this president would attack me, and anyone else who hit that would be a threat to his winning again. Well, that’s what he does. That’s what he’s always done. And even though every reputable publication has looked at the charge that has been made against me and found them baseless, untrue, and without merit, that’s not about to stop him.”

“I can take the political attacks. They’ll come and not go and in time they also be forgotten,” Biden said. “But if we allow a president to get away with shredding the United States Constitution, that will last forever.”

Biden concluded by saying that “It is time for this administration to stop stonewalling, provide the Congress all the fact it needs, including a copy of the formal complaint made by the whistleblower.”

He said that Trump “should stop stonewalling this investigation, and all the other investigations,” and that if Trump “does not comply with such a request from the Congress,” then he “will leave Congress, in my view, no choice but to initiate impeachment.”

“That would be a tragedy, but a tragedy of his own making,” Biden said, then went on to add “We know who Donald Trump is. It’s time to let the world know who we are.”

Watch the video above, via The Washington Post.

