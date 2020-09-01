Joe Biden Draws Laughs By Gloating About New Military Times Poll Showing He Leads Trump with Troops: ‘They’re With Me!’

Former Vice President Joe Biden drew laughter when he boasted to an interviewer about a new Military Times poll that shows he leads President Donald Trump with active duty service members.

Following his speech on Monday, Biden and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester conducted an interview that was supposed to end after about 8 minutes, but Biden stuck around for a few minutes to shoot the breeze — long enough for him to toss in a reference to the Military Times poll.

“Did you see the recent poll out? 49% of active duty military don’t trust the president? Not for him?” Biden asked Sylvester.

He then leaned forward and said, in an exaggerated whisper, “They’re for me!”

The line drew laughter in the room, but probably won’t please Trump. The poll shows 49.9 percent of active duty troops disapprove of Trump, with only 38 approving. That’s a slight drop in approval from December’s poll.

But in the new poll, Biden holds a four-point lead over Trump, with 41 percent saying they’ll vote for Biden versus 37 percent for Trump. That’s a huge difference from the last poll the publication conducted in 2016, when Trump led then-nominee Hillary Clinton by a whopping 29 points with active-duty troops.

The Military Times noted that “The results, collected before the political conventions earlier this month, appear to undercut claims from the president that his support among military members is strong thanks to big defense budget increases in recent years and promised moves to draw down troops from overseas conflict zones.”

Watch the clip above via WPXI.

