Joe Biden Pushes Back on War Story Controversy: ‘What Is It That I Said Wrong?’

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pushed back over reports that he’s been telling a war story on the campaign trail that’s actually an amalgam of several different stories.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that a Biden anecdote from the campaign trail is actually a combination of several other stories, as well as some details of unknown origin.

Before he read the report, Biden defended himself to South Carolina’s Post and Courier, but appeared to allow for the possibility he hadn’t nailed every detail. Asked if he had mashed together parts of other stories, Biden told the paper “No, I don’t think so.”

But he also went on to defend the “essence” of the story when he was asked about concerns over his age:

Asked about those concerns, Biden said he thinks “it’s ridiculous,” and he disputed the notion “that there’s anything I said about that that wasn’t the essence of the story.” “The story was that he refused the medal because the fella he tried to save —and risked his life saving — died,” Biden said. “That’s the beginning, middle and end. The rest of you guys can take it and do what you want with it.”

Since then, Biden has apparently read the Post article, and he responded in a podcast interview with Jonathan Capehart by again defending the meat of the story.

“I was making the point how courageous these people are, how incredible they are, this generation of warriors, these fallen angels we’ve lost. I don’t know what the problem is. What is it that I said wrong?” Biden told Capehart.

