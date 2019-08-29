Joe Biden Pushing Dramatic but False Story About War Heroism at Campaign Events

Former Vice President Joe Biden is apparently telling crowds a repeatedly-distorted story in order to drum up support for his 2020 campaign.

Washington Post has a report out that focuses on Biden’s shifting of the details when recalling how many trips he’s taken to visit U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq. There’s one particular anecdote Biden likes to talk about during speeches, the story of how he honored a Navy captain for his bravery during a tour of Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

Here’s how the Post describes Biden’s telling of the tale:

Some told him it was too risky, but Biden said he brushed off their concerns. “We can lose a vice president,” he said. “We can’t lose many more of these kids. Not a joke.” The Navy captain, Biden recalled Friday night, had rappelled down a 60-foot ravine under fire and retrieved the body of an American comrade, carrying him on his back. Now the general wanted Biden to pin a Silver Star on the American hero who, despite his bravery, felt like a failure. “He said, ‘Sir, I don’t want the damn thing!’ ” Biden said, his jaw clenched and his voice rising to a shout. “’Do not pin it on me, Sir! Please, Sir. Do not do that! He died. He died!’” The room was silent. “This is the God’s truth,” Biden had said as he told the story. “My word as a Biden.”

There’s just a slight problem: this never actually happened. Instead, it seems that Biden’s jumbling a bunch of memories together to tell a single embellished story, with fluctuating recollections of the actual facts over the years.

Part of Biden’s story appears connected to how he visited Kunar in 2008, during which time, the “navy captain” being applauded for heroism was actually a 20-year-old Army specialist named Kyle White. White didn’t receive any kind of medal from Biden during this encounter, though he did get the Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama years later.

The Post reports that Biden’s story also draws elements from another event when he visited a base in Afghanistan and watched Spec. Miles Foltz receive a Bronze Star who saving a colleague under fire from the Taliban. The one instance where Biden gave out a medal himself was when he bestowed it on Army Staff Sgt. Chad Workman, who felt like he didn’t deserve it.

Biden’s habit of making gaffes and misstatements have come under intense scrutiny lately as he continues his run for president. Biden’s press team frequently dismisses his gaffes as a non-issue, and there are open questions about whether those gaffes are comparable to President Donald Trump’s numerous lies and falsehoods.

Watch above, via Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com