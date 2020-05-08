Joe Biden Responds To Accuser Tara Reade’s Call For Him To Drop Out: ‘These Claims Are Flat-Out False’

Former Vice President Joe Biden was directly asked to respond to Tara Reade’s call for him to drop out of the presidential race, and based on Biden’s response, it appears he’ll be hanging in there.

In a clip released Thursday, Reade — who has leveled an escalating series of allegations against Biden that culminated in a late March claim that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 — told Megyn Kelly that it was “a little late” for Biden to apologize, but said ““I wish he would” withdraw from the presidential race.

On Thursday night, Spectrum News anchor Holly Gregory interviewed VP Biden on a variety of topics, but concluded the interview by asking about Reade’s suggestion.

“Tara Reade spoke out today with Megyn Kelly saying she’d like to see you drop out of the race, we’d like to get your response to that,” Gregory said to Biden.

“Well look, nothing ever happened with Tara Reade,” Biden said, then added “Believing women means taking a woman’s claim seriously when she steps forward, and then vetting it. Looking into it. And that’s true, that’s true in this case too. Women have a right to be heard, and the press should rigorously investigate claims like these.”

Biden concluded by saying “I’ll always uphold that principle, but in the end, in every case, the truth is what matters. And in this case, the truth is these claims are flat out false. False.”

Last week, Biden released a statement categorically denying the allegations against him, and did so again during an extensive television interview.

Watch the clip above via Spectrum News.

