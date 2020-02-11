Joe Biden Reveals Jill Biden Thought Heckler She Intercepted Might Have a Gun: ‘What are you doing?’

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden was worried that the heckler she intercepted at a New Hampshire rally Monday night might have had a gun, former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden revealed in an interview.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the former veep concluded an extensive 20-minute interview with a few quips about President Donald Trump, remarking “By the way, don’t worry about the coronavirus, he says ‘When the warm weather comes things are going to get better.”

To laughter from the hosts, Biden crossed himself.

Host Joe Scarborough then began to play a clip of a heckler being bounced from a Manchester rally Monday night by Jill Biden, and described the scene.

“You were talking, a heckler came up and was about to get to you, and Jill cuts him off,” Scarborough said, “and as they’re asking Jill why she did it and how she did it, she was just very nonchalant, and the reporter writes in the article that she just responded, while drinking a beer in a pub, ‘I’m a Philly girl. That’s what we do.'”

“Look at that. She’s going to make sure you’re okay,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said.

“She said ‘I was worried he had a gun,'” Biden said, and with a double-take, said “What are you doing? Worried he had a gun.”

“I’m sorry that’s dedication, I love it,” Brzezinski said.

“I tell you what, I married way up, man. I married way up,” Biden said with a proud smile.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]