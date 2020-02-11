2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg responded to President Donald Trump’s now-deleted tweet which called him out for old comments on stop-and-frisk while Mayor of New York, Tuesday.

“I inherited the police practice of stop-and-frisk, and as part of our effort to stop gun violence it was overused. By the time I left office, I cut it back by 95%, but I should’ve done it faster and sooner,” Bloomberg declared in a statement. “I regret that and I have apologized — and I have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact it had on Black and Latino communities.”

“In contrast, President Trump inherited a country marching towards greater equality and divided us with racist appeals and hateful rhetoric,” he continued, adding, “The president’s attack on me clearly reflects his fear over the growing strength of my campaign.”

“Make no mistake Mr. President: I am not afraid of you and I will not let you bully me or anyone else in America,” Bloomberg concluded.

Bloomberg statement in response to Trump misleads about how and why stop and frisk was changed as policy in first graf pic.twitter.com/rlO8APK1Br — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 11, 2020

President Trump deleted a tweet calling Bloomberg “A TOTAL RACIST,” on Tuesday, after Bloomberg’s comments on stop-and-frisk surfaced.

