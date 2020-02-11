WATCH: Jill Biden Intercepts Heckler Who Rushed Former VP Joe Biden at Rally

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden played bouncer at a rally in New Hampshire, intercepting a heckler who got within a few feet of former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

During a rally in Manchester, NH Monday night, Dr. Biden introduced her husband, then shared a hug with him before he took to the podium.

“I’m Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s husband, and I rest my case!” Biden told the crowd, then pretended to walk off.

“As my mother would say, God love her,” Biden said, and added “Thank you, Jilly. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

At that point, a heckler shouted something about apologizing to children, and the crowd began to chant “We want Joe! We want Joe!”

A man with a phone camera then pushed past a campaign staffer and approached Biden onstage, at which point Dr. Biden intervened, reaching the man as he was just feet away from her husband and helping to push him back behind the ropes.

“There’s just 24 hours left, I guess it’s going to follow me to South Carolina,” Biden cracked, and as the crowd began chanting over the man’s continued heckling, said “No no no, we’re okay. We’re okay. Thank you.”

“Look, we knew this was going to be a difficult race because our politics has gotten so coarse and so mean and so unlike any of us were raised, and I appreciate your patience,” Biden said, then continued his speech.

This incident follows several disruptions at rallies in Iowa by a pair of pranksters, one of whom managed to get on stage with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and perform a mock marriage proposal.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

