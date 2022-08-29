Joe Rogan Praises Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness, Slams the Administration for Not Making Marijuana Legal

Popular podcast host and comedian, Joe Rogan, tore into the Biden administration for not yet making marijuana federally legal during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan began discussing the topic by ripping into Vice President Kamala Harris for putting “thousands” of people in jail as a prosecutor.

“The hypocrisy about the Griner situation was so egregious in this country where Kamala Harris is talking about how horrible it is that Brittney Griner is in jail. You put people in jail. Yeah, you did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana,” Rogan said over the weekend.

“Yeah. It’s crazy. Yeah, and they were, this like the student loan debt forgiveness. That’s great!” continued Rogan praising Biden for forgiving between $10,000 and $20,000 of student loans for those making under $125,000.

“But how come you guys didn’t exonerate people that were in jail for marijuana when you said you were going to? They said that they were going to make marijuana federally legal. They said they were going to exonerate prisoners who are in jail for nonviolent drug offenses. That’s what they said. None of that has happened,” Rogan added.

The Democratic Party’s nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, is set to push Biden on the topic of decriminalizing marijuana over Labor Day weekend.

Fetterman’s campaign spokesman Joe Calvello tweeted on Monday, “John will be marching in the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh next week, and he looks forward to talking to the President there about the need to finally decriminalize marijuana.”

The political overlapping of progressive Fetterman with Rogan, who has become a kind of cult-like leader on the right, was noticeable as Rogan also told his listeners on Saturday to vote for Republicans when asked by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers what the lessons from the Covid-19 lockdowns were.

